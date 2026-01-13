Let’s unite for victory in 2028 general election – Dr Bawumia urges NPP supporters

The 2024 Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has called on members of the party to unite for victory in the 2028 general election.

He said it was through unity among themselves that they could win power in the 2028 general election.

Dr Bawumia made these remarks when he was speaking to party members in Yendi to ramp up his campaign tour at the weekend.

The campaign took him to Kpandai, Tatale-Sanguli, Wulensi, Bimbilla, Yendi, Zabzugu, Karaga, Gusheigu, Mion, Nanton, Savelugu, Kumbungu, and Tolon.

He noted that they were family as members of the elephant and emphasized the need for them to unite to wrestle power from the NDC in 2028.

Dr Bawumia said it was time they put their differences aside and forged ahead in unity for victory in the 2028 general election.

Additionally, he said he was the visionary leader to lead the party to victory and without the support and unity among members of the party, it would be difficult for them to win power in 2028.

Dr Bawumia told them that he was the only leader who could lead the party to victory, hence the need for them to vote for him to lead the party in the 2028 general election.

He also indicated that discipline, hard work, and determination among party structures at all levels, as well as unity of purpose, would be critical to the future success of the party.

Furthermore, Dr Bawumia said people of this country still believe in the vision of the NPP, but it was up to them as members of the party to show through action, humility, and dedication that they were ready to serve them with policies across the country.

He underlined that NPP was a formidable political party and could regain the trust of Ghanaians if the party stayed focused on the needs of the people.

Dr Bawumia said he would re-energize members of the party and its support base after the January 31 primaries for the 2028 general election.

He also emphasized that he would support the re-organization of the party to ensure that every single member joined for victory.

Dr Bawumia told supporters that there were many factors that led to their loss in 2024 and urged them to be patient while the party was re-organized for power.

He told the members that with hope, confidence, and their prayers, the party could bounce back stronger to win power in 2028.

Dr Bawumia, however, appealed to the delegates to vote for him as he was the only credible and visionary leader to lead the party.

Meanwhile, Dr Bawumia was billed to end his campaign tour of the Northern Region on Wednesday with tours to Sagnarigu, Tamale South, Tamale North, and Tamale Central.

From Yahaya Nuhu, Nadaa, Yendi

