Letshego Ghana holds educational session on Cocoa benefits

Letshego Ghana Savings and Loans PLC, a subsidiary of the regional inclusive finance Group, Let­shego Africa Holdings Limited, has organised a literacy session to educate over 400 students on the benefits of Cocoa, high­lighting its impact on health, nutrition, and the economy.

The session, themed: ‘Choc­olate Day @ Abokobi,’ was to commemorate Valentine’s Day at Abokobi Presby ‘1’ Basic School.

As part of the session, stu­dents explored the rich history of Cocoa in Ghana, its signifi­cance as a major export com­modity, and its contribution to national economic growth.

The session was facilitated by Dr John Edem Kongor, a research scientist at the Food Research Institute of the Coun­cil for Scientific and Industrial Research (FRI-CSIR).

Through interactive discus­sions, students learned about the numerous health benefits of Cocoa, including its antioxidant properties, its role in promoting heart health, and its contribu­tion to cognitive function.

Dr Kongor encouraged students to consume more dark chocolate and Cocoa-based bev­erages, emphasising their positive effects on overall well-being.

Speaking on the initiative, Nii Amankra Tetteh, Chief Execu­tive Officer of Letshego Ghana, reaffirmed the company’s com­mitment to education and youth development.

“Cocoa is more than just a crop; it is a symbol of Ghana’s heritage and economic strength. Through this initiative, we hope to inspire young minds to appre­ciate the value of Cocoa—not only as a nutritious food but also as a key driver of national devel­opment,” he explained.

At the end of the session, students were treated to Cocoa refreshments, making the learning experience even more enjoyable.

The event, Mr Tetteh men­tioned, reinforced Letshego Ghana’s dedication to fostering community engagement and ensuring that education extends beyond the classroom.

“Letshego Ghana remains committed to supporting local communities and driving ini­tiatives that empower the next generation with knowledge and opportunities,” he said.

Letshego Ghana Savings and Loans PLC is a licensed finan­cial services provider, providing innovative solutions to individu­als across the public and private sectors, as well as supporting Micro and Small Entrepreneurs.

The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Letshego Africa and operates with 16 physical outlets and a staff com­plement of over 100 employees.

Its customer reach is enhanced through strategic partnerships, innovative delivery, and their new and enhanced digital channels.

BY TIMES REPORTER