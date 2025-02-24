Letshego Ghana holds educational session on Cocoa benefits
Letshego Ghana Savings and Loans PLC, a subsidiary of the regional inclusive finance Group, Letshego Africa Holdings Limited, has organised a literacy session to educate over 400 students on the benefits of Cocoa, highlighting its impact on health, nutrition, and the economy.
The session, themed: ‘Chocolate Day @ Abokobi,’ was to commemorate Valentine’s Day at Abokobi Presby ‘1’ Basic School.
As part of the session, students explored the rich history of Cocoa in Ghana, its significance as a major export commodity, and its contribution to national economic growth.
The session was facilitated by Dr John Edem Kongor, a research scientist at the Food Research Institute of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (FRI-CSIR).
Through interactive discussions, students learned about the numerous health benefits of Cocoa, including its antioxidant properties, its role in promoting heart health, and its contribution to cognitive function.
Dr Kongor encouraged students to consume more dark chocolate and Cocoa-based beverages, emphasising their positive effects on overall well-being.
Speaking on the initiative, Nii Amankra Tetteh, Chief Executive Officer of Letshego Ghana, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to education and youth development.
“Cocoa is more than just a crop; it is a symbol of Ghana’s heritage and economic strength. Through this initiative, we hope to inspire young minds to appreciate the value of Cocoa—not only as a nutritious food but also as a key driver of national development,” he explained.
At the end of the session, students were treated to Cocoa refreshments, making the learning experience even more enjoyable.
The event, Mr Tetteh mentioned, reinforced Letshego Ghana’s dedication to fostering community engagement and ensuring that education extends beyond the classroom.
“Letshego Ghana remains committed to supporting local communities and driving initiatives that empower the next generation with knowledge and opportunities,” he said.
Letshego Ghana Savings and Loans PLC is a licensed financial services provider, providing innovative solutions to individuals across the public and private sectors, as well as supporting Micro and Small Entrepreneurs.
The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Letshego Africa and operates with 16 physical outlets and a staff complement of over 100 employees.
Its customer reach is enhanced through strategic partnerships, innovative delivery, and their new and enhanced digital channels.
BY TIMES REPORTER