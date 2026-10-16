LG Electronics introduces new home appliances onto Ghanaian market

LG Electronics (LG) has expanded its home appliance portfolio with the introduction of a new range of refrigeration, laundry and cooking solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of modern households and businesses.

The new lineup features LG’s latest French Door Refrigerators, Bottom Freezer Refrigerators, Top Freezer Refrigerators, Chest Freezers, Twin Tub Washing Machine and NeoChef Microwave Oven, offering consumers innovative solutions that combine convenience, energy efficiency, durability and everyday practicality.

The latest range of appliances increasingly seek smarter ways to preserve food, simplify household chores and maximise value.

“At LG, our goal is not simply to introduce new products but to create solutions that genuinely improve everyday life,” says Mr Hari Elluru, LG Representative at Giant Tek Limited, Ghana during the launch of the products in Accra last Saturday.

“Our latest home appliance lineup reflects our commitment to innovation that is practical, accessible and relevant to the needs of Ghanaian consumers. Whether it is keeping food fresher for longer, making laundry easier or helping families prepare meals more conveniently, these products have been developed to deliver meaningful value every day, he said.

Leading the new lineup is LG’s expanded refrigeration range, designed to provide superior food preservation, flexible storage solutions and dependable cooling performance.

For retailers, restaurants, entrepreneurs and larger families, he said LG’s new chest freezer range offers dependable freezing solutions and increased storage capacity.

Available in multiple sizes, he said the range was designed to support both domestic and commercial needs while ensuring long-lasting performance.

Mr Elluru noted that new LG Twin Tub Washing Machine (P800R3AGNC), was developed to help consumers manage laundry more efficiently.

“Built for durability and ease of use, the washing machine delivers effective cleaning performance while helping families complete laundry tasks with greater convenience. Its practical design makes it particularly suited to households seeking reliable washing solutions for everyday

LG also introduced the NeoChef Microwave Oven (MH8265CIS), designed to make meal preparation faster and more convenient,” he stated.

Mr Elluru said featuring precise cooking performance and intuitive operation, the NeoChef Microwave helps consumers prepare a variety of meals with confidence while maintaining consistent cooking results.

He said the appliance reflected LG’s continued focus on delivering smart technologies that simplify daily routines and improve the home experience.

“The launch is LG’s long-term commitment to the Ghanaian market and its focus on delivering innovative technologies tailored to local consumer needs,”

said Mr Lerry Wang, Regional General Manager, Giant Tek Limited.

As lifestyles continue to evolve and households increasingly prioritize efficiency, convenience and reliability, LG remains dedicated to developing products that enhance everyday experiences while supporting sustainable and smarter living.

“Consumer expectations are constantly changing, and innovation remains at the heart of how we respond, We will continue to introduce technologies that not only meet the needs of today but help shape a better and more convenient future for our customers. This is how we bring our Life’s Good philosophy to life,” Mr Wang added.

The new home appliance lineup is now available through authorised LG distributors and retail partners across Ghana.

BY NORMAN COOPER

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