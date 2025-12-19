Luckiest Africa donates white canes, laptops to GBU

The Luckiest Africa, a raffle gaming organisation, has donated 1,000 white canes to the Ghana Blind Union (GBU) to support the mobility of the visually impaired. The organisation also donated laptops to the GBU secretariat to enhance the operations of their office.

Presenting the items in Accra on Thursday, the Chief Executive Officer of Luckiest Africa, Mr Dennis Adutwum, said the donation was part of the organisation’s corporate social responsibility initiatives.

“As an organisation, the Luckiest sees this as part of our corporate social responsibility, and we encourage other corporate bodies to emulate and come to the aid of persons with disability,” he stated.

He emphasised that supporting people with disabilities was crucial, noting that “luck is everywhere; it’s not just for the able, but for people with disability as well.”

Mr Adutwum added that the donation fulfilled an earlier pledge made to the Union to provide the necessary essentials to support their administration. He said the contribution would significantly enhance the ability of blind persons and other persons with disabilities to move about freely.

Moreover, he assured the organisation’s commitment to allocate part of next year’s budget to support disability groups, calling on other corporate organisations to do the same.

He also announced that the final draw of the third edition of “The Luckiest Seasonal Draw”, slated for the 20th of this month, offers the lucky ticket holder the chance to win GH¢2.5 million. Winners are also expected to receive items including television sets and mobile phones, among others.

Receiving the items, the Executive Director of GBU, Dr Peter Obeng-Asamoa, commended Luckiest Africa for the kind gesture, stating, “It is such gestures that make a difference in our lives.”

BY CYNTHIA ASAMPANA

