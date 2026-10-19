Mahama commissions four ambassadors, tasks them to drive jobs and investment

President John Dramani Mahama has commissioned four career diplomats as ambassador-designates to represent Ghana in four countries.

The commissioning ceremony took place on Friday, October 16, 2026.

The new envoys are Her Excellency Nana Antwiwaa Dodoo, Ambassador-Designate to Angola; His Excellency Louis Kwame Obeng, Ambassador-Designate to Qatar; Her Excellency Evelyn Korantemaa Ofosu-Amable, Ambassador-Designate to Israel; and His Excellency Jedidiah Reuben Adogla, Permanent Representative-Designate to Switzerland.

President Mahama charged them to advance Ghana’s national interests through strategic partnerships, economic diplomacy, investment mobilization, and expanded access to international markets.

He said Ghana’s diplomatic engagements must deliver tangible economic benefits, create jobs, and strengthen the country’s standing on the international stage.

The four envoys are career diplomats with over 27 years of experience.

On behalf of her colleagues, Her Excellency Nana Antwiwaa Dodoo thanked the President for the confidence reposed in them and pledged their commitment to emulate his leadership and deliver on the mandate given to them.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme