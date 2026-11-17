President John Dramani Mahama has today paid a visit to former President Nana Akufo-Addo at his Nima residence.

During the visit, the two discussed matters of national and international concern.

He was accompanied by Chief of Staff Julius Debrah and Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations, Stan Xoese Dogbe.

The visit underscores continued cordial relations between the sitting President and his predecessor, and provided an opportunity for both leaders to exchange views on issues of national and international importance.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme