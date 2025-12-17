Mahama thanks US for airlifting Ghana Army engineers to Jamaica for reconstruction work

President John Dramani Mahama has expressed gratitude to the United States for supporting Ghana in airlifting army engineers to Jamaica to assist with post hurricane reconstruction efforts.

Speaking ahead of the deployment, President Mahama thanked Donald Trump, as well as the government and people of the United States, for making the mission possible.

He explained that transporting the troops and their equipment to Jamaica had been one of the biggest challenges in carrying out the operation.

According to the president, the United States stepped in to provide airlift support, making it possible for the engineers to travel from Accra to Kingston.

He noted that a C 17 aircraft was arranged to carry the troops along with their supplies for the mission.

President Mahama said the Ghanaian engineers were being sent to support the people of Jamaica as they recover from the effects of the hurricane.

He described the mission as a symbol of friendship and cooperation between Ghana and Jamaica.

He wished the troops a successful operation and a safe return home, and prayed for God’s protection over the Ghana Armed Forces.

The president expressed hope that the mission would further strengthen the bond between Ghana and Jamaica.

President Mahama ended by thanking the United States once again for its support and reaffirmed Ghana’s commitment to international cooperation and humanitarian assistance.

By: Jacob Aggrey