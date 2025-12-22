Mahamud Iddi Wins TCL Electronics Worth GHC100,000 in EGL’s Akye3de3 Kese3 Promotion

Mahamud Iddi has been crowned the Ultimate Akye3de3 Kese3 winner in Tamale, winning TCL electronics home appliances worth about GHC100,000.

The ceremony took place at Electroland Ghana Limited’s (EGL) Northern Region Head office and showroom in Lamashegu, Tamale.

Naa Bapira Lamashegu Naa Ziblim Abdulai, Chief of Lamashegu, praised EGL for consistently giving back to the people of Tamale through such grand rewards. He urged the winner to be a good ambassador of the company.

Adiza Ibrahim, EGL’s Head of Marketing, said the ongoing expansion of the showroom, expected to be recommissioned before Q2 2026 will help reduce unemployment in the region and increase manpower for the business.

250 lucky winners also walked away with assorted electronics from EGL for participating in the weekly and monthly draws.

EGL is Ghana’s biggest consumer electronics company, distributing Samsung, Midea, TCL, ABB and owning NASCO Electronics, Homeland/Toysland.