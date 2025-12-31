Man , 23 in police grip for murder

The suspect , Innocent Owusu

The Jasikan District Police has arrested suspect, Innocent Owusu, 23 in connection with the murder of his father, Peter Owusu, 59, on Tuesday , December 30, 2025, at their residence at Likpe Abrani in the Oti Region.

The suspect, after committing the act, bolted but based on intelligence, he was arrested at his hideout in the forest of Abrani.

The decapitated body have been recovered by Police and deposited at Hohoe Government Hospital Mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

The suspect is currently in custody assisting investigation.

The Oti Regional Police Command commends the people of Likpe Abrani for their swift assistance offered to Police to arrest the suspect.

The Command extends the condolences of the Police Administration to the bereaved family at this moment of grieve.

A police statement issued today Wednesday December 31, 2025 by Deputy Superintendent of Police in charge of the public Affairs at the Oti Regional Police Command , John Nchor , said .

