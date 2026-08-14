Messi back in action after father’s death

Lionel Messi made a substitute appearance for Inter Miami on Wednesday following the death of his father and hinting he may retire.

Messi’s father Jorge passed away in his hometown of Rosario, Argentina last week at the age of 68 after a long illness.

In an emotional social media post, the 39-year-old Argentina forward said he was considering his future in football, adding he was “really not sure if I’ll carry on doing it for much longer”.

After attending the private funeral in Argentina on Sunday, Messi flew back to the United States and came on at half-time to huge cheers in Miami’s 3-2 defeat by Leon in the final group game of the Leagues Cup.

Messi was absent for Miami’s 2-1 loss to Monterrey in the Leagues Cup on Saturday but made himself available to coach Guillermo Hoyos for the must-win game against Mexican side Leon.

It is the first time Miami have been knocked out in the opening phase of the competition since the Leagues Cup was expanded in 2023 – the year Messi arrived and they lifted the trophy.

Jorge was Messi’s agent since he was 14, watching him become one of the sport’s greatest ever players and at his side when he captained his country to World Cup glory in 2022.

Argentina reached the final of this summer’s tournament but were beaten 1-0 by Spain in extra time. Messi wrote that his father urged him “to play in one last World Cup” despite his health deteriorating.

Miami midfielder Yannick Bright, who scored his side’s second goal against Leon, called Messi’s return “incredible”, adding he and other team-mates just wanted to support their captain.-BBC

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