Messi equals World Cup scoring record with hat-trick

Lionel Messi registered his first World Cup hat trick while moving into a tie for first on the tournament’s career scoring list Tuesday night, sending defending champion Argentina to a dominant 3-0 victory over Algeria in its group-stage opener.

Messi scored his first goal in the opening minutes on a nice feed from Inter Miami teammate Rodrigo De Paul, the second on a rebound early in the second half.

Shortly after he got his third on a strike from the top of the penalty box, he subbed out to a standing ovation from a heavily pro-Argentina crowd.

The trio of goals gave him 16 for his career, putting him in a tie with Germany’s Miroslav Klose for the career record.

They also allowed him to join Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo as the only players to have scored in five World Cups.

Well, almost nothing. Algeria made some crucial mistakes on the first two of Messi’s goals, which came 20 years to the day that he made his World Cup debut for Argentina in a match against Serbia and Montenegro, he scored in that one, too.

Messi’s brilliant hat trick helped Argentina get off to a much better start than its last World Cup.

Four years ago, La Albiceleste were beaten by Saudi Arabia in their opening match in Qatar, only to rally from there to win their third world title.-AP

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