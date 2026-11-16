Minority leader criticises removal of Big Six from new banknotes

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has criticised the government’s decision to remove the collective portrait of the Big Six from Ghana’s newly unveiled banknotes, describing it as a troubling revision of the country’s national history.

The new notes, unveiled last Thursday, retain only the portrait of Dr Kwame Nkrumah. The change comes as Ghana prepares to commemorate its 70th Independence Anniversary.

According to Mr Afenyo-Markin, in a statement, the Big Six were not a creation of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), but historical figures whose recognition stemmed from their organised leadership in the independence struggle and their detention following the 1948 disturbances.

He noted that the Convention People’s Party (CPP) emerged from the United Gold Coast Convention (UGCC) in 1949, and argued that the contribution of the UGCC leaders cannot be separated from the independence story.

“The NPP did not invent the Big Six. Their place in history arose from their organised leadership in the struggle for independence,” he stated.

Mr Afenyo-Markin further referenced the Watson Commission, which investigated the causes of the 1948 disturbances, and the subsequent Coussey constitutional process, both of which preceded the formation of the NPP and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He also cited Dr Nkrumah’s autobiography, in which Nkrumah referred to the group as “The ‘Big Six’, as we came to be known,” and named the other five members.

The Minority Leader recalled that the Big Six appeared together on the redenominated banknotes introduced in 2007 under President John Agyekum Kufuor and Bank of Ghana Governor Paul Acquah, during Ghana’s Golden Jubilee celebrations.

He added that under President John Evans Atta Mills, the GH¢2 note bore Nkrumah’s portrait alone, while the other denominations retained the Big Six, demonstrating that individual recognition did not require the removal of others.

While welcoming the recognition of Theodosia Salome Okoh, Ephraim Amu, Kofi Annan and other distinguished Ghanaians, Mr Afenyo-Markin questioned why honouring additional patriots should necessitate the removal of the Big Six.

He also called for broader national recognition for other historical figures, including Chief Simon Diedong Dombo, Otumfuo Sir Osei Agyeman Prempeh II, and Dr J.B. Danquah, whom he credited with advancing the adoption of the name Ghana.

On the controversy surrounding the portrait of Mrs Okoh, Mr Afenyo-Markin noted claims by her nephew, Dr Eddie Obeng, that the image resembles his mother, Dr Letitia Obeng, rather than his aunt. He urged the Bank of Ghana to publish the source photographs and resolve the matter transparently with the family.

He concluded by urging President John Dramani Mahama to ensure that national recognition reflects the breadth of Ghana’s history.

“Your government can remove the Big Six from the currency, but can never withdraw them from history,” he noted.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme