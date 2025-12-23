MoGSP hosts end-of-year Christmas party

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has organised an End-of-Year Christmas Party for children, bringing together children from care homes, basic schools, and partner institutions for a day of celebration.

The colourful event, held at the Efua Sutherland Children’s Park, was led by the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr. Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, who described the gathering as an expression of gratitude to God and a demonstration of the Ministry’s commitment to child welfare and social protection.

Addressing the children, caregivers, and stakeholders, the Minister thanked God for seeing the nation through 2025, a year she noted began with transition but ended with renewed hope. She said the Christmas season was an important moment to remind children under the care of the Ministry that they are loved, remembered, and supported.

“Christ is the Father to the fatherless and the mother to the motherless. Today, we want the children to know that they are not alone. They have created a community of their own here, and we want them to feel that sense of family,” she said.

The programme featured fun games, music, dancing, bouncing castles, and shared meals, with visible excitement and joy among the children.

The Minister further noted that the Christmas party was not a one-off activity but part of the Ministry’s broader approach to child care and protection, which includes regular visits to children’s homes and continuous social support initiatives.

Touching on parental responsibility, she encouraged parents and guardians to take advantage of government social intervention programmes, including the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) Programme and the School Feeding Programme, to support the care and education of their children.

“No matter the challenges, there are interventions to support families. Let us all play our part in raising children who will have a brighter future,” she urged, calling for collective responsibility in line with the vision of President John Dramani Mahama.

Children from selected basic schools, including Osu Salem 1 Basic School, Kotobabi 5 Basic School, Martyrs of Uganda R/C Basic School, St. Mary’s Girls R/C Basic School, Mamprobi Methodist Basic School, EP Basic School (Mamprobi), Lerato Preparatory School, Amrahia Community School, and the Ministry of Health School, participated in the event.

Institutions and partners such as UNHCR, Compassion International Ghana, SOS Children’s Village, International Needs, the Early Childhood Development (ECD) Council, and Osu Children’s Home were also represented.