Morocco 2025 AFCON Winner to Pocket US$10 Million

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) President, Dr. Patrice Motsepe, has announced that the winner of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Morocco 2025 will receive USD 10 million in prize money.

The announcement came following a CAF Executive Committee (EXCO) meeting in Rabat, Morocco. The prize money for the 2025 winner marks a 43 per cent increase from the 2023 edition, when hosts Côte d’Ivoire received USD 7 million.

Looking back, the winners of the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON Cameroon 2021 pocketed USD 5 million. The 2025 prize represents a 100 per cent increase over four years, underlining CAF’s commitment to rewarding excellence in African football.

The runners-up will receive USD 4 million, while the two semi-finalists are set to earn USD 2.5 million each.

Meanwhile, Mali’s national team head coach, Tom Saintfiet, expressed confidence that his team is ready to compete for the AFCON trophy in Morocco. Despite having a talented squad, Mali has yet to claim an AFCON title. Saintfiet emphasized that Les Aigles are approaching the tournament with seriousness and ambition.

He also praised the quality of Morocco’s tournament infrastructure, including stadiums, hotels, and overall organization. Mali has been drawn into a challenging Group A alongside hosts Morocco, Zambia, and Comoros.

– Source: CAFonline.com

