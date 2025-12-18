Moses Foh Amoaning backs Hudson Odoi and Nketiah for Black Stars World Cup squad

Private legal practitioner Moses Foh-Amoaning has called for forgiveness and unity in discussions around the possible inclusion of Callum Hudson-Odoi and Eddie Nketiah in Ghana’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking on Asempa FM, Mr Foh Amoaning urged football fans to move past earlier disagreements and focus on strengthening the national team.

He stressed that the current generation of players cannot be compared to those who represented Ghana at the 2006 and 2010 World Cups, adding that the team needs quality additions to compete at the highest level.

He highlighted Hudson Odoi’s recent performance against Tottenham Hotspur, noting that the winger stood out on the pitch even alongside Mohammed Kudus.

According to him, Hudson Odoi was the best player in that match and showed the kind of quality the national team needs.

Mr Foh Amoaning maintained that bringing Hudson Odoi and Nketiah into the Black Stars setup would benefit the country.

He expressed confidence that the duo would improve the team and increase Ghana’s chances as preparations continue toward the 2026 World Cup.

By: Jacob Aggrey