Mourinho Slams VAR Despite El Clasico Triumph

Real Madrid manager, Jose Mourinho, felt that Joao Cancelo should have been sent off in El Clasico for a foul on Yan Diomande.

Mourinho told a news conference after the game that the Portugal international should have been dismissed in the second half.

“In the 60th minute, the VAR was sleeping. There was a clear red card for Cancelo on Diomande that would have changed the match,” he said.

Madrid won the game 2-1 to inflict Barcelona’s first La Liga defeat of the season, and Mourinho was happy with his team’s display.

José Mourinho (middle) in a confrontation with referee Juan Martínez Munuera.

“First of all, it was a great match, a high-level game, one that surely everyone who loves football stopped to watch, with two teams that played to win,” he added.

“In our case, I’m more concerned with speaking about my own team, but the lads played an extraordinary match, very organised, focused, with the courage to play out from the back against an opponent that pressed a lot.”

The victory is a boost for Los Blancos, but they still sit third in La Liga, three points behind Barcelona.