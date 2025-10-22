MSAuto opens first branch in Ghana

Chinese automotive solutions firm Mashang Auto (MSAuto) has officially opened its first branch in Ghana, marking a major milestone in its expansion across West Africa and its commitment to strengthening collaboration with local industries.

The new office, located at Tema Community Two, will serve as a strategic hub for the company’s vehicle importation, assembly, and digital automotive service operations.

Speaking at the launch ceremony last Friday, the Chief Executive Officer of MSAuto, Jennie Jiang, said the decision to establish a base in Ghana was influenced by the country’s growing automotive market, stable economy, and strategic position in regional trade.

The Tema branch will offer vehicle sales and aftersales services, spare parts supply, and digital platforms for vehicle financing and fleet management. It will also serve as a logistics point for distributing Electric Vehicles (EVs) across the subregion.

The Chief Operations Officer, Usha Jiang, described the opening as “a new chapter” in MSAuto’s global journey, driven by the company’s vision to build a mutually beneficial automobile platform that connects China’s advanced auto technology with Africa’s emerging markets.

“By bringing these automobiles to Ghana, we aim to provide local consumers with more high-quality and intelligent mobility options,” Ms Jiang added.

From Ken Afedzi, Tema

