MTN FA Cup Round of 64 draw set for tomorrow

THE draw for the Round of 64 of the MTN FA Cup ’27 will be held tomorrow at the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Conference Room at 11 a.m.

A total of 64 teams from the Premier League, Division One League (DOL) and Division Two League will learn their opponents in the Round of 64 as the road to the final begins.

The 64 teams are made up of 18 Premier League clubs, 32 Division One League clubs and 14 Division Two League clubs.

The draw will be conducted on a zonal basis, with teams grouped into zones to ensure regional matchups in the early round.

The MTN FA Cup has always been a competition for history-makers, and this year’s Round of 64 features some of the most successful clubs in the history of the competition.

Record holders Accra Hearts of Oak lead the way with 12 trophies, making them the most successful club in FA Cup history.

Their great rivals, Asante Kotoko, are close behind with 10 trophies, and the two giants will once again be among the favourites to go all the way. Accra Great Olympics have also tasted success in the competition, with three trophies to their name, while Medeama SC have won it twice.

Bechem United and Dreams FC have each won the competition once, with Dreams FC’s recent triumph proving that the Cup remains open to new winners.

The stage of the competition will set up the first knockout round of this season’s MTN FA Cup, with lower-tier sides dreaming of causing upsets against the Premier League giants.

Zone 1A – Accra

From Zone 1A-Accra come Hearts of Oak, Vision FC, Dreams FC, Accra Elite Academy, 7th Wave FC, Accra Lions, FC Nania, Golden Kicks, Accra Great Olympics, Inter Allies, True Democracy FC and WAFA.

Zone 1B – Volta

Four teams make up Zone 1B-Volta. They are Heart of Lions, Home Stars, Dynamo FC and Yadzo Oti Warriors.

Zone 1C

Port City, Okwawu United, FC Armour and Golden Warriors form Zone 1C.

Zone 2 – Ashanti

Asante Kotoko lead the charge in Zone 2-Ashanti together with FC Ashantigold ’04, Adom FC, Ebony FC, Future Stars, Pro Sports Academy, PAC Academy and FC Samartex B.

Zone 3 – Brong Ahafo

Zone 3-Brong Ahafo has Aduana FC, Bechem United, Berekum Chelsea, Debibi United, Bectero Sasana, Berekum Raja Casablanca, Droman United, Young Apostles, Victory Club Warriors, KAC Academy, Techiman Liberty Youth and Jema Marvelous.

Zone 4 – Central

Zone 4-Central has Swedru All Blacks, Fettehman United, Elmina Sharks, Friendhoff FC, Betenase United and New Edubiase.

Zone 5 – Western

The likes of Medeama, Gold Stars, FC Samartex, Basake Holy Stars, Fiaseman United, Nsuopun Fidelity, Sefwi All Stars and Sekondi Rospak FC are campaigning from Zone 5-Western.

Zone 6 – Northern

Zone 6-Northern would be represented by Karela United, Tamale City, Northern City, Steadfast, Sankara National, Kalibi SC, Berekum City, Yapei United, Bull FC Zuarungu and Sombo Freedom Stars.

THE draw for the Round of 64 of the MTN FA Cup ’27 will be held tomorrow at the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Conference Room at 11 a.m.

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