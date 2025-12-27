MTN Ghana donates 150 hampers to Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra

MTN Ghana has donated 150 baby hampers to the Obstetrics and Gynaecology department at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) to support mothers who delivered during the Christmas season.

The hampers consisted of baby soap, diapers, baby wipes, and detergents to support newborn babies during their stay in the hospital, as well as going home.

Speaking at the event in Accra on Friday, the Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer, Ms Adwoa Wiafe said the donation was aimed at easing the burden on new mothers who may not have all the basic necessities needed to care for their babies, especially in the initial stages after birth.

“There are times when mothers give birth but do not have what is needed to take care of the babies. We are here to support them and put smiles on their faces,” she said.

According to her, about 700 baby hampers are being distributed in 30 hospitals across the country, with 150 hampers allocated to mothers at the KBTH.

She said the hampers are a token of appreciation, love, and support for communities and align with MTN’s broader commitment to community development.

Ms Wiafe said Boxing Day was a “day of giving” and an opportune moment to show gratitude to customers and stakeholders who had supported the company over the years.

She cautioned customers to be vigilant during the festive season, particularly against mobile money fraud, and appealed to the public to be safety conscious, especially on the roads, as the year draws to a close.

The Head of Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at the KBTH, Dr Charles Takyi, expressed appreciation to MTN Ghana for its consistent support to the department over the years

“On behalf of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital and the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, we are very grateful to MTN. They have been doing this for several years, and we appreciate every bit of support they give to the department,” Dr Takyi said.

He said the donation was not a one-off act but part of a long-standing relationship that had significantly contributed to the improvement of services at the hospital

BY PRINCE ADDO FRIMPONG