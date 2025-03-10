 MTN Mobile Money, Sanlam Allianz sign MoU to deepen insurance coverage

MTN Mo­bile Money Limited, in partnership with San­lam Allianz and AYo Intermediaries Ghana, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance insurance coverage for its agents across the country.

The Chief Commercial and Mobile Money Officer of MTN Mobile Money Limited, Abdul Razak Ali, speaking at the signing ceremony in Accra on Tuesday, said his outfit was committed to the welfare of its agents, hence the insurance scheme.

He said the company already had insurance scheme for its agents and the current one was to enhance it.

“This partnership with San­lam Allianz provides enhanced insurance coverage for our agents. Since 2020, we have had an insurance policy in place, but after engaging with our agents, we re­ceived valuable feedback on how to improve it,” Mr Ali explained.

He stated that the policy, among others, covered critical illness, permanent disability, death and the agents or their benefi­ciaries and could claim between GH¢5, 000.00 to GH¢250, 000.00 depending on the risk.

The CEO of AYo Ghana, Francis Gota, said the policy was a game-changer in securing the financial future of mobile money agents.

“Mobile money agents are the backbone of Ghana’s financial ecosystem. They work long hours, often under risky conditions. This policy ensures that if illness, disability, or even death occurs, financial relief is available to ease the burden on them and their families,” he underlined.

The policy offers a safety net for families in the event of an agent’s passing, financial support for permanent or temporary disability, assistance for critical ill­nesses such as stroke, cancer, and coma, and daily hospitalisation benefits to reduce financial strain during medical treatment.

“This is more than just a pol­icy. It is a demonstration of care, a commitment to agent security, and a recognition of the crucial role they play in financial inclu­sion. We want every agent to feel valued and protected,” stated Mr Gota.

He urged agents to take the policy seriously, as it directly im­pacted their financial security and that of their families.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and country lead of San­lam Allianz Life Insurance Ghana Limited, Tawiah Ben-Ahmed, in­dicated that his outfit was excited about the partnership to provide Momo Agents with insurance.

“It’s a lot of excitement and seeing an organisation that really cares about the very people that it works with,” he mentioned.

The insurance scheme, he said, aligned with Sanlam Allianz Life Insurance to honour Ghana’s objective to empower generations to be financially confident, secure and prosperous.

Mr Ben-Ahmed explained that the product was meant to em­power the merchants to go about their work with confidence.

Moreover, he noted that Sanlam Allianz Life Insurance Ghana was ready to pay all claims promptly, adding that, “Measures have been put in place to ensure that the system is not abused.”

“And the beautiful part is that our commitment as an under­writer is to pay the resulting from valid claims submitted promptly. And that is the commitment we bring to the party as far as this insurance scheme is concerned,” Mr Ben-Ahmed stated.

BY KINGSLEY ASARE