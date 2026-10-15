Mumford Fishing Harbour: Captain Smart thanks President Mahama for swift intervention

An aspiring parliamentary candidate for Gomoa West Constituency, has commended President John Dramani Mahama for his swift intervention towards the completion of the Mumford Fishing Harbour.

In a letter dated October 15, 2026, addressed to the President, Blessed Godsbrain Smart, writing for and on behalf of Team Smart in the Gomoa West Constituency, expressed profound gratitude for the President’s response to a petition concerning the project.

According to the letter, President Mahama has directed the Central Regional Minister and the Ministry of Transport to visit the project site, undertake the necessary technical assessment and develop a plan for its completion.

“Your directive today… has renewed the hope of an entire coastal community,” Captain Smart stated.

He described the intervention as a demonstration of responsive leadership, noting that the harbour represents the economic heartbeat and future of the fishing community.

“The Mumford Fishing Harbour is more than a physical infrastructure project. It represents the economic heartbeat, collective aspiration and future of a hardworking fishing community. Its completion will improve the safety and productivity of our fisherfolk, strengthen fish handling and processing, stimulate local commerce and create sustainable employment opportunities for the youth,” he said.

He added that the completion of the harbour would also provide economic security for women whose livelihoods depend on fish processing and trading.

According to Team Smart they stands ready to cooperate fully with the Central Regional Minister, the Ministry of Transport and all relevant technical agencies assigned to undertake the site inspection, assessment and completion planning.

“On behalf of Team Smart and the grateful people of Mumford, I say: thank you, Mr President. Thank you for listening. Thank you for acting swiftly. Thank you for restoring hope to the fisherfolk, women, young people and families of Mumford,” the letter concluded.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme