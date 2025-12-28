Muslim professionals urged to uphold integrity ,accountability . Ethical leadership

The Executive Director of SAID Academy, Ghana, Sa-id Mukhtar Abubakar has urged members of the Ghana Academy of Muslim Professionals(GAMP) to uphold integrity, accountability and ethical leadership by in their various fields as a means of combating corruption and restoring public trust in society.

He described corruption as the spreading of mischief in society, which the Qur’an strongly condemns and noted that corruption was not merely a legal issue but a spiritual failing rooted in internal moral weaknesses.

He made this call during the 33rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of GAMP in Accra on Saturday under the theme, “Living the Defining Islamic Values: The Antidote to Corruption in our Society.”

Mr Abubakar urged Muslim professionals to remain steadfast despite the personal cost of ethical conduct, reminding them that sustenance comes from God rather than corrupt practices.

“Integrity may make one appear strange in a corrupt environment,but glad tidings are promised to those who remain firm,” he said.

The Executive Director stated that Muslim professionals held strategic positions in society and were expected to serve as role models whose conduct reflected Islamic values.

He noted that professional misconduct, including poor time management and lack of accountability, undermined the credibility of Muslim institutions.

The Board Chair of GAMP, Dr Rabiatu Ammah also described human forgetfulness and poor moral discipline as major contributors to corrupt behaviour, noting that Islam places strong emphasis on values such as honesty, integrity and responsible use of time.

She noted that corruption thrives where values are compromised, adding that Islam and morality are inseparable.

Dr Rabiatu reminded members that the Prophet Muhammad described his mission as one aimed at perfecting moral character.

“If the Prophet came to perfect morals, then how come we lack morals today?” she questioned, noting that knowingly engaging in wrongdoing contradicts Islamic teachings.

The President of GAMP, Muniru Shaibu Alidu, said that the organisation has implemented several youth-centred programmes, including vacation schools, quiz competitions and specialised activities for young ladies.

According to him, the organisation also organises Ramadan lectures, during which Islamic scholars are invited to address members on spirituality and personal development.

Mr Alidu said the AGM provided an opportunity for the leadership of the association to present reports on the outcomes of these programmes to members, sponsors and stakeholders. He explained that accountability and transparency are key principles guiding the organisation’s operations.

