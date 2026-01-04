N/R Minister calls for renewed committment, national values in 2026

Northern Regional Minister, Mr Ali Adolf John Mburidiba

The Northern Regional Minister, Mr Ali Adolf John Mburidiba has called on residents in the region to use the New Year as an opportunity to renew their commitment to national values.

He said this would go a long way for unity, tolerance, patriotism, and hard work among themselves across the region.

The minister made the statement here in Tamale today Saturday as part of his new year message to the people of the northern region.

He stated that there was the need for collective efforts to strengthen peace and security, promote inclusive development, improve livelihoods, expand economic opportunities, and enhance the delivery of essential social services throughout the region

“The collective strength and determination of the people continued to inspire progress across communities in the region,” he added.

The minister urged the people in the region to embrace unity, hard work, and shared responsibility as they entered the year 2026.

He also expressed his appreciation to the residents across the region for their resilience and perseverance over the past year adding that, despite the challenges, the people of the region still remained united and committed to peace and development across the breadth and length of the region.

Mr Mburidiba commended the traditional authorities, religious leaders, the youth, women groups farmers, public servants, the business community, and all citizens for their contributions to social harmony, stability, and development in every part of the region.

The minister further reaffirmed government dedication to regional development and assured the people of his commitment and the government to work closely with all stakeholders to advance sustainable development and improve the quality of life of every citizen.

He stated that with shared purpose and cooperation, the region could achieve lasting peace, prosperity and opportunities for both present and future generations.

The minister also encouraged the people to approach the year ahead with optimism, mutual respect, and a strong sense of civic responsibility.

He expressed hope that 2026 would bring good health, prosperity, and fulfillment to households across the region and maintaining peace, stability, and progress should be one of the top priority in the region .

FROM YAHAYA NUHU NADAA, TAMALE