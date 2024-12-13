NATIONAL CATHEDRAL OR NATIONAL INTERFAITH AND CULTURAL CENTRE

Imagine the reaction of Ghana’s cosmopolitan communities to the establishment of a National Interfaith and Cultural Centre for all Ghanaians.

The concept of a National Cathedral in Ghana was a commendable one, regardless of who conceived it, much like the National Mosque situated at Kanda in Accra.

However, the main issue with the construction of the Cathedral lies in the element of state funding, which stands in stark contrast to the funding model for the National Mosque of Ghana.

In Ramadan 2018, I had the privilege of attending a meeting of interfaith leaders in Ghana at the Alisa Hotel. The meeting, hosted by the then British High Commissioner, included key figures from the Christian community. Representing the Muslim Community were Sheikh Armiyau Shaibu, the spokesperson to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Prof. Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, and myself.

I vividly recall Sheikh Armiyau Shaibu’s response to a significant issue in our interfaith relations. He clarified that the Ghanaian Christian leadership, in their remarks regarding the National Cathedral, was mistaken in believing that the National Mosque was funded by the state.

He elaborated that the National Mosque was entirely funded by Muslims, with substantial contributions from the Turkish people. Although former Presidents Rawlings and Mahama made personal donations, not a single pesewa of Ghana’s state funds was used for the National Mosque.

To clarify further: Former President Rawlings, upon receiving wise counsel, acknowledged that the state had an obligation to replace the Accra Central Mosque, which was demolished in 1986 during his military administration. The Muslim community was never compensated for this demolition.

Though President Rawlings was unable to fulfill this obligation before leaving office, he made a genuine effort by donating a piece of land at Kanda for the new mosque. This was meant to replace the old mosque at Cow Lane, popularly known as Rawlings Park, with a modern central mosque close to the populous Muslim communities of Accra; Nima and Mamobi. Nevertheless, the State still owes Muslims a Mosque.

In 2012, I had the privilege of accompanying His Eminence, the National Chief Imam, as his personal assistant on a major trip to Turkey. Although the trip primarily aimed at familiarization and fact-finding, we were scheduled to meet the organization responsible for constructing the National Mosque of Ghana. We had the opportunity to see the designs and learn about the project’s details first-hand.

By the benevolence of the Turkish people, the National Mosque of Ghana, along with an adjoining Islamic Senior High School, was constructed and handed over to His Eminence as the trustee of the land in 2021, by the grace of the Almighty Allah.

In 2020, before the mosque’s commissioning, I was briefed by the country director of HUDAYI in Ghana that over $35 million was invested by Turkey into the National Mosque project alone.

I must also highlight another significant development, though it may not please everyone. Before the mosque’s commissioning, over $1 million was spent to clear goods meant solely for the mosque. Despite numerous appeals by the National Chief Imam and other Muslim leaders for a waiver, the government’s prolonged silence led to demurrage charges. Eventually, the Turkish donors paid these charges themselves.

Returning to the interfaith breaking of the Ramadan fast at the Alisa Hotel, one Christian leader from northern Ghana acknowledged his involvement in the National Cathedral’s conceptualization and construction. He admitted that they had advised the president to build the Cathedral based on their believe that the National Mosque was state-funded, believing that Christians represented over 70% of Ghana’s population.

Upon hearing Sheikh Armiyau Shaibu’s explanation, the Christian leader realized this assumption was incorrect. It was during this discussion that Sheikh Armiyau Shaibu proposed the idea of a National Interfaith Centre, which I wholeheartedly seconded. Such a center could serve as a rallying and unifying point, fostering a sense of belonging for all Ghanaians.

I now suggest that the incoming administration of President Mahama consider transforming the National Cathedral into a National Interfaith and Cultural Centre. I urge everyone to support the creation of a monument that reflects our religious diversity, cultural heritage, and national unity.

“Allah does not forbid you from dealing kindly and fairly with those who have neither fought nor driven you out of your homes. Surely Allah loves those who are fair.” – Quran 60:8.

The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) said: “When you come upon the pastures of Paradise, feed on them.” When asked what he meant by the pastures of Paradise, the Prophet replied, “They are gatherings in which God is brought to mind.” – Al-Tirmidhi

The writer is Eminent Member and Chairman of the Finance and Fundraising Committee of the Greater Accra Regional Peace Council of the NPC

Founding Member and Executive Director of the Christian-Muslim Forum for Dialogue and Mutual Relations.

By Alhaji Khuzaima Mohammed Osman