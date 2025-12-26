Nationalism Park reopens as Ghana strengthens tourism as pillar of national development

The Nationalism Park in Accra has been reopened as part of efforts to reposition tourism as a key pillar of national development, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority in charge of General Services, Mr Ben Anane Nsiah, has stated.

He said the park was more than a physical space, describing it as a living symbol of Ghana’s identity, resilience and shared memory.

Reopening it, he explained, sends a clear message that Ghana’s heritage and history matter and that nation building remains a conscious responsibility.

Speaking at the reopening ceremony in Accra on Thursday, Mr Anane Nsiah said tourism is no longer a sub sector but a strategic economic pillar that drives jobs, attracts investment, strengthens cultural diplomacy, and projects Ghana’s image to the world.

He noted that heritage spaces such as the Nationalism Park are where history meets opportunity and where culture becomes a catalyst for national development.

He attributed the progress to the leadership of the Honorable Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts and the focused execution by the Ghana Tourism Authority, saying the reopening aligns with the Ministry’s mission to preserve heritage, activate national assets, and ensure tourism contributes meaningfully to inclusive growth and national pride.

Acknowledging stakeholders, Mr Anane Nsiah praised traditional authorities, creative industry practitioners, security agencies, private sector partners, and community leaders, saying their collaboration was key to achieving this milestone.

He further highlighted the role of GTA staff, quoting the CEO: “You are the backbone of the institution. This year demanded resilience, adaptability, and performance under pressure, yet you rose to the occasion with professionalism and commitment, often without visibility or applause.”

He said the progress recorded across destinations, events, partnerships, and international positioning was the result of staff hard work, clarity of purpose, and teamwork.

The Deputy CEO added that the event was not just a celebration but also a time for reflection and recommitment.

He urged the Authority to continue protecting and activating Ghana’s heritage assets, maintain collaboration with stakeholders, strengthen destination competitiveness, and position Ghana confidently on the global tourism stage in 2026.

“We are not here to mitigate mediocrity or preserve the status quo,” he said. “We are here to build boldly, lead decisively, and deliver results.”

On behalf of the management of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Mr Anane Nsiah thanked all stakeholders for their continued support and partnership and wished them and their families a peaceful end of the year.

BY STEPHANIE BIRIKORANG