VIRTUAL assets are digital representations of value that can be traded, transferred or utilised for payment purposes, explicitly excluding fiat currencies, securities and conventional financial assets. In contemporary discourse, terms such as blockchain, bitcoin, crypto-assets and virtual currencies are frequently used interchangeably to describe the underlying decentralised technologies that facilitate the transfer of value globally.

A Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) is any natural or legal person who conducts one or more of the following activities or operations for or on behalf of another natural or legal person:

Exchange between virtual assets and fiat currencies;

Exchange between one or more forms of virtual assets;

Transfer of virtual assets;

Safekeeping and/or administration of virtual assets or instruments enabling control over virtual assets; and

Participation in and provision of financial services related to an issuer’s offer and/or sale of a virtual asset.

Under international standards established by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), jurisdictions are to conduct comprehensive risk assessments to evaluate money laundering and terrorist financing exposures before authorising VASP operations.

The FATF requires that VASPs be regulated for Anti-Money Laundering, Combating the Financing of Terrorism and Combating Proliferation Financing (AML/CFT/CPF) purposes, licensed or registered, and subject to effective systems for monitoring or supervision.

Supervisors of VASPs are to exchange information promptly and constructively with their foreign counterparts, regardless of the supervisors’ nature or status and differences in the nomenclature or status of VASPs.

Once licensed, VASPs are to obtain, retain and securely transmit accurate originator and beneficiary information across the transaction chain (the “Travel Rule”). This Travel Rule requires VASPs to meet the same information-sharing standards as traditional financial institutions.

The originator information may include name, account number, wallet address, physical address, national ID number, date and place of birth, while the beneficiary information may include name, account number, wallet address, country, city name or unique official identifier. This information should “travel” with transactions exceeding the applicable threshold within the value chain.

Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs), including cryptocurrency exchanges, custodial wallet providers and digital transfer services, are subject to formal incorporation, licensing and ongoing supervision for Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Countering the Financing of Terrorism (CFT) and Combating Proliferation Financing (CPF).

While functioning as innovative financial instruments that drive fintech evolution, virtual assets simultaneously present heightened vulnerabilities as conduits to preserve, disguise, convert or transfer the proceeds of crime through Money Laundering, Terrorist Financing and Proliferation Financing (ML/TF/PF).

This risk profile underscores the urgent need for the establishment of robust, risk-based supervisory and regulatory frameworks.

In line with best practice, Ghana has transitioned from its cautionary stance to structured regulation. Following initial advisories regarding the risks of digital currencies, the Bank of Ghana (BoG) issued public statements in 2018 and 2022 clarifying that virtual assets are neither legal tender nor regulated under the Payment Systems and Services Act, 2019 (Act 987).

Additionally, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) issued a public statement in 2019 cautioning against the trading and investment of virtual assets.

Furthermore, regulatory authorities engaged extensively with financial institutions and industry stakeholders to evaluate sector-specific vulnerabilities. A sectoral risk assessment of Virtual Assets and Virtual Asset Service Providers (VA/VASPs), conducted in 2024, examined key risk factors, including specific service offerings, prevalence of virtual assets, participating sectors and threat exposure within Ghana’s virtual asset landscape.

The assessment confirmed the presence of virtual asset wallet providers, exchanges, brokerage and payment processing services, and investment providers operating within the country.

Conversely, no evidence was found of Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs), VA mining operations, administrators/validators and virtual asset management service providers in Ghana.

Ultimately, the findings of this assessment established the foundation for a legal framework, culminating in the enactment of the Virtual Asset Service Providers Act, 2025 (Act 1154), in December 2025.

As Ghana operationalises its regulatory framework for Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs), established under the Virtual Asset Service Providers Act, 2025 (Act 1154), there is a need for providers and the public to take note of the relevant supervisors.

While the Bank of Ghana (BoG) focuses on regulating payment-related virtual assets, custodial and non-custodial wallet providers, payment processing, stablecoin issuance, and virtual asset lending and borrowing, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) would supervise virtual asset exchanges, trading platforms, token issuance, asset tokenisation, brokerage services, virtual asset management, investment advisory services and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

There would be joint supervision where VASPs engage in functional tiers under the supervision of both the BoG and SEC.

Concurrently, the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) holds the central AML/CFT/CPF mandate for Ghana’s financial sector, extending its oversight to virtual asset activities.

VASPs are to file all suspicious/unusual transactions in relation to virtual assets with the FIC, the only centre for the receipt and analysis of suspicious transactions and dissemination of intelligence within Ghana’s financial ecosystem.

Supervisors are to ensure comprehensive evaluation of the integrity, professional and criminal backgrounds of directors, major shareholders, key management and executive officers of VASPs. There should be mechanisms in place to verify organisational charts, complex structures, business models, risk management and compliance frameworks presented by VASPs.

The BoG and the SEC have admitted some Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs) into a Virtual Asset Sandbox to gather operational data prior to issuing formal licences.

Moving forward, all VASPs are to formally register and obtain the requisite licences from the relevant regulatory authorities corresponding to their specific functional tiers.

Pursuant to Section 6 of the Virtual Asset Service Providers Act, 2025 (Act 1154), no entity is permitted to offer or market virtual asset services within or from Ghana unless it satisfies at least one of the following criteria:

Is registered in accordance with Act 1154;

Holds a valid virtual asset service licence issued pursuant to the Act; or

Operates as a supervised entity granted a formal statutory waiver by the relevant regulatory authority under Section 51.

To observe their AML/CFT/CPF obligations under the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2020 (Act 1044), VASPs are to conduct Know Your Customer (KYC)/Customer Due Diligence (CDD) procedures, monitor transactions, report suspicious transactions and keep records in line with best practice.

The regulatory framework also establishes penalties for non-compliant Virtual Asset Service Providers, their directors and senior management.

BY RITA YEBOAH QUAYSON

The writer is a Financial Crime Specialist.

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