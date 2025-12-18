Nayiri Rejects Otumfuo’s Mediation Report on Bawku Chieftaincy Dispute

The Nayiri, Overlord of Mamprugu, has formally rejected the mediation report presented by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to President John Dramani Mahama on the Bawku chieftaincy dispute, describing it as “procedurally flawed, legally unsustainable, and wholly unacceptable.”

In a strongly worded statement, the Nayiri accused the report of failing to reflect the positions of the Mamprugu side, containing factual inaccuracies, and favoring one party’s narrative while excluding Mamprugu’s case. The statement stressed that the parties were never consulted on the conclusions, calling the report a “unilateral determination imposed without due process.”

The Nayiri also disputed claims that he had agreed to the continued recognition of Aninchema as Bawku Naba, warning against any government attempt to act on the report. “Such an approach will not advance the peace we all seek,” he said, urging full engagement with all parties before any action is taken.

According to the Mamprugu Overlord, the mediation process ended in a deadlock with no consensus reached. While his side made concessions in good faith, these were reportedly rejected by the Kusasi side. The statement reiterated that Mamprugu’s ancestral heritage cannot be ceded through “an unjust and orchestrated process.”

The Nayiri called on the people of Mamprugu to remain calm and law-abiding, reaffirming his commitment to peace, dialogue, and stability. He emphasized that any sustainable resolution must respect law, history, fairness, and the consent of all parties.

The statement further explained that a mediation report must faithfully reflect the positions of the parties, identify areas of agreement and disagreement, and record any consensual outcomes achieved through facilitated dialogue. “It cannot lawfully or legitimately substitute the mediator’s personal opinions, recommendations, or decisions for the negotiated positions of the parties. To do so is to abandon mediation and assume an adjudicative role for which no jurisdiction exists,” it stressed.

The report, according to the Nayiri, is replete with factual inaccuracies, personal assertions attributed to the mediator, and a manifest imbalance in favor of one party’s narrative, while almost entirely omitting Mamprugu’s case. The statement underlined that the recommendations are procedurally flawed, legally unsustainable, and wholly unacceptable to the Nayiri and the entire Mamprugu people, both within and beyond Ghana’s borders.

The Nayiri questioned whether the principles of mediation have been altered to allow a mediator to base recommendations on selective reliance on committee reports and court decisions, rather than on the promised traditional, consultative, and facilitative approach.

This statement comes amid rising public attention to the Bawku Chieftaincy dispute, highlighting the need for transparent, impartial, and legally sound mediation.

By Times Reporter

