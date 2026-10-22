NDC closes nominations for 2026 National Executive Elections as 137 aspirants pick forms

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has closed nominations for its 2026 National Executive Elections, with 137 prospective aspirants picking nomination forms to contest 14 positions.

In a statement dated Wednesday, October 21, 2026, and signed by the Spokesperson for the Congress Elections Committee, Dr Peter Boamah Otokunor, the party announced that the nomination process closed at 5 pm on the same day.

The aspirants have 14 days to complete their nomination forms, pay the required filing fees and secure the necessary endorsements in accordance with the party’s 2026 guidelines for the conduct of the National Congress.

The filing of completed nomination forms is scheduled for November 7 to 9, 2026, at the party’s headquarters in Adabraka, Accra.

The elections will form part of activities leading to the NDC’s 11th National Delegates Congress, where new national executives will be elected.

By: Jacob Aggrey