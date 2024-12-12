NDC thanks W/R for support during 2024 Dec. election

The Western Regional Office of the Nation­al Democratic Congress (NDC) has expressed its thanks to the people in the region for the support during the 2024 elections.

The NDC also expressed gratitude to the chiefs, religious bodies, and the good people of the Western Region for the overwhelming confidence they reposed in the party during the just-ended 2024 general elections.

“We acknowledge the signif­icant challenges that the region, and indeed the entire country, has endured due to the misman­agement and lack of leadership displayed by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government. These difficult times have tested our resolve as a nation,” a press re­lease signed by the NDC Regional Secretary, Joe Nelson, stated.

It added “However, we assure you that under the leadership of the NDC and the President-elect of Ghana, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, the country will be reset and repositioned on the path of growth and prog­ress.”

The release recognised that the resounding victory would not have been possible without the wise counsel and support of re­vered traditional leaders, religious figures, the business community, and well-meaning

individuals across the Western Region.

It again noted that, “together, we have achieved an unprece­dented triumph over a group that pretended to lead Ghana while prioritising self-enrichment over national development.”

It said, after months of tireless campaigning and preparation, the NDC had won 15 out of the 17 parliamentary seats in the West­ern Region and described the feat as a remarkable achievement.

The release continued “This historic success is a testament to the trust and confidence that the people of the region have placed in us. Beyond the parliamentary victories, the people of the West­ern Region also played a pivotal role in delivering a decisive win for our presidential candidate, Mr John Dramani Mahama.

“Today, we share our joy with you, but we first give thanks to the Almighty God for His bless­ings and guidance. We also thank the people of the Western Region for their unwavering trust and massive support. Rest assured, the NDC will not forget the region’s contribution to this victory.”

