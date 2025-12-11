Netherlands supports Ghana’s fight against drug trafficking, donates new scanners to NACOC…supports gender-based activism in James Town

The Netherlands government has donated new upscale intrusive scanners to Ghana’s Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) as part of collective efforts aimed at tackling transnational trafficking of illegal drugs through the country’s airports.

The new scanners are expected to significantly boost the commission’s operational efficiency and enhance their ability to monitor and flag high risk cargo and passengers.

At a brief handing over ceremony held at Marriott Hotel in Accra, Dutch Minister of Justice and Security, Mr. Foort van Oosten, indicated that the gesture reflects the Netherlands’ long-standing commitment to partnering with Ghana on security and justice issues, whilst commending the impressive bilateral relations between the two nations.

Minister for the Interior, Mubarak Muntaka, who received the scanners on behalf of government, indicated that the intrusive scanners would support Ghana’s fight against drug trafficking and thanked the Netherlands government for the kind gesture.

“We needed these new intrusive scanners to prevent drug trafficking at our ports; and for the Netherlands government to step in to assist, we are most grateful,” he noted.

He assured the Dutch delegation that the scanners will be used responsibly, adding that they would be operated and maintained by specially trained officers.

In furtherance of the Netherlands’ strong commitment to human rights and the promotion of gender equality, Mr. Foort van Oosten also unveiled the “OrangeCorner Mural” in support of a campaign against gender-based violence in James Town and surrounding communities.

The Orange Corner mural symbolizes resistance against domestic violence, and was born out of a partnership with Act for Change, a youth-focused non-governmental organization that is raising awareness about sexual and gender-based abuses in the community.

Act for Change uses creative arts and participatory theatre to empower young people on gender-based violence.

The campaign will include social media activities and interactive theatre performances for students and community youth leaders.