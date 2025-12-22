New African Magazine names Merck Foundation CEO among 100 most influential Africans

The UK based New African Magazine has named the Chief Executive Officer of Merck Foundation, Rasha Kelej, among the 100 Most Influential Africans for 2025.

Dr. Kelej appears on the list alongside the Presidents of Angola, South Africa and Ghana.

The annual list recognises African leaders, innovators and change makers whose work continues to shape the continent and improve lives.

According to the magazine, the 2025 special edition highlights individuals whose influence is driving progress in areas such as public service, business, technology, health, education, media, sports and social development.

Dr. Kelej described the recognition as an honour and a strong motivation to continue her work across Africa.

She explained that the award reflected her long standing commitment to strengthening healthcare systems, supporting women living with infertility and promoting education for girls through Merck Foundation programmes.

Under her leadership, Merck Foundation has rolled out several health and social initiatives across Africa and other regions.

These include scholarships for doctors and healthcare workers to train in critical medical specialties, programmes aimed at improving access to quality healthcare and campaigns to address stigma linked to infertility.

The foundation’s flagship “More Than a Mother” campaign focuses on reproductive and fertility health, public education and mindset change, while also supporting women and girls through training and awareness activities.

Over the years, Merck Foundation has awarded about 2,500 scholarships to healthcare providers from more than 50 countries.

Many of the beneficiaries have become the first trained specialists in their fields in their home countries.

The foundation has also supported girl education by providing over 1,200 scholarships to bright but underprivileged schoolgirls across several African countries, including Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

New African Magazine noted that Dr. Kelej’s work has gone beyond healthcare to address wider social issues such as child marriage, gender based violence and discrimination against women.

Her efforts have also brought together media, arts and creative communities to raise awareness and give a voice to vulnerable groups.

The recognition adds to Dr. Kelej’s growing reputation as one of Africa’s leading voices in healthcare development and women’s empowerment.

By: Jacob Aggrey