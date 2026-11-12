New cedi notes will promote Ghana’s history and culture- Prez Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama says the newly launched Ghana Heritage Series banknotes will help promote the country’s history and culture to both Ghanaians and visitors.

He described the currency as an important way of introducing Ghana’s identity to the outside world, noting that it could be a visitor’s first encounter with the country’s history before experiencing its landmarks and culture.

Speaking at the launch of the new banknotes at the Bank of Ghana in Accra on Thursday November 12, 2026, President Mahama said the images, national figures, historic places and cultural symbols featured on the notes would help tell Ghana’s story.

According to him, the new series presents Ghana as a country that is proud of its history, confident in its identity and ready to shape its future.

He explained that the banknotes would also serve as an educational tool for children by bringing important aspects of the country’s history closer to them.

President Mahama said the images and symbols on the currency could encourage young people to ask questions, learn about the country’s past and understand the contributions of people who helped build Ghana.

He further noted that Ghana’s heritage supports livelihoods by creating opportunities for artists, craftspeople and entrepreneurs, while helping the country distinguish itself internationally.

He said the new notes would circulate alongside the existing ones, which banks would gradually withdraw until the new series takes over completely.

The President expressed gratitude to the national figures whose contributions and sacrifices are recognised on the new banknotes, saying their service reminds Ghanaians of the efforts that shaped the country.

The Ghana Heritage Series banknotes were officially launched by President Mahama and the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Johnson Pandit Asiama.

The new notes are made from reinforced cotton paper and are designed to last longer than the existing currency notes. They are also smaller and easier to handle.

By: Jacob Aggrey