New Ghana heritage series cedi notes to circulate from December 1 – BoG Governor

The Bank of Ghana will introduce the new Ghana Heritage Series banknotes into circulation from December 1, 2026, while the existing cedi notes will remain legal tender.

Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Johnson Pandit Asiama, announced this during the official launch of the new banknotes in Accra.

He explained that the new notes would circulate alongside the existing ones for a period to allow individuals and businesses to adjust smoothly without disrupting economic activities.

Dr Asiama stressed that the existing banknotes would remain legal tender and could still be used for transactions even after the introduction of the new series.

He said the central bank was committed to managing the transition properly to ensure continuity in payments and strengthen public confidence in the cedi.

The Ghana Heritage Series banknotes are part of efforts to improve the durability and security of the country’s currency while showcasing Ghana’s history and cultural heritage.

By: Jacob Aggrey