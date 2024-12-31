NEW YEAR HONOURS LIST 2024

This year’s NEW, SUPREME award is hereby conferred on ALL Ghanaians.

First, for shaming the fire-breathers in our midst, who did not care whether we descended into civil warfare or not, despite their knowing full well that we are surrounded by countries in which civil unrest is barely hidden.

One HIGHLY-PLACED person in the NPP

was in fact heard ranting to the effect that

his political party had more than “one million ways of winning the election!” How could such a person

reach such a sensitive position in a party with democratic aspirations?

I warmly congratulate Dr Bawumia on the national award

presented to him by President Akufo-Addo on 30 December 2024,

namely “Order of the Star of Ghana” (officer Division).

I also warmly congratulate the entire populace of Ghana on

our largely peaceful conduct during the elections. Such a demeasnour, when so much was at stake, deserves very high commendation indeed.

But I must award all of us “THE ORDER OF THE DEAD VULTURE” for the way we seem to have made elections and normal party

politics irrelevant to our chances of surviving as a nation. For, have we not allowed our

rivers, streams, forest reserves and farms

to be destroyed by merciless galamsey marauders?

Hypocritically, we pretend that it is NOT happening!

The outvoted Government knew that what the marauders were doing was EVIL. Indeed, it has honoured Erastus Asare Donkor, the TV journalist, for the brave and vivid manner in which he has CONSISTENTLY brought to our TV screens, the hellish harm the galamseyers have

been doing to our INHERITED, vry rich natural resources.

Our NATION, as such, has not fully realised that it must put on its full military armour to fight against the galamseyers and defeat them in the forthright manner necessary taught to us by our forefathers.

Agya Koo Nimo tells us, in one of his inimitably sagacious songs, that our forefathers coined aphorisms that declare:

“Me hye3 ni y3 csa adwuma!

Mafuo ni y3 csa adwuma!” (‘This is my boundary is not to be said with words only, but must be affirmed by war if necessary. That determination also applies to “This is my farm”!)

No, we must not allow our MEANS OF SURVIVAL, WATER, to be destroyed by galamsey marauders. It doesn’t matter who they are — they must be fought and defeated.

Why did ouf forefathers leave us ASAFO GROUPS and taught us how not rob organise them and make them the vanguard of our defence of our natural resources?

BY CAMERON DUODU