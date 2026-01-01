Nigeria drops criminal charges against Sam Jonah

Sir Sam Jonah

Nigeria’s Attorney General of the Federation has ordered the discontinuation of criminal proceedings against Ghanaian business mogul Sir Sam Jonah and three other individuals, after determining that investigations failed to establish a prima facie case.

The directive follows a petition submitted by Sir Sam Jonah to Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, on December 13, 2025.

In the petition, the statesman appealed for diplomatic intervention over what he described as the unlawful takeover of his investments at the River Park Estate in Abuja, allegedly carried out by Nigeria’s Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

The decision to terminate the case was conveyed through official correspondence from the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), signed by the Director of Public Prosecutions, M.B. Abubakar, after a detailed review of police investigation files.

According to the AGF, allegations of forgery, fraud and related offences brought against Mr Samuel Esson Jonah, Kojo Ansah Mensah, Victor Quainoo and Abu Arome could not be substantiated.

Investigations by the Nigeria Police Force, the AGF noted, fell short of the evidentiary threshold required to sustain criminal charges.

“No prima facie case of forgery and other related offences… has been established against the aforementioned individuals,” the Attorney General stated in reference to Charge No. CR/402/25.

The AGF also endorsed the findings of a Special Investigation Panel report dated March 28, 2025, which examined petitions involving Jonah Capital Nigeria Limited, Houses for Africa Nigeria Limited and the River Park Estate in Lugbe. The report was described as “valid, comprehensive and unbiased.”

Conversely, the Attorney General criticised conclusions reached by the IGP Monitoring Unit, describing them as “highly misleading” and faulting attempts to criminalise what he said was essentially a commercial dispute, contrary to Nigeria’s Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015.

Concerns were also raised about a police press briefing held on June 27, 2025, where certain individuals were publicly presented as owners and managers of the River Park Estate without any judicial determination.

The AGF said such actions were inappropriate and exceeded the lawful mandate of the police.

As part of the directive, the Attorney General ordered the Corporate Affairs Commission to reverse any administrative measures taken against the affected companies based on the disputed police report, and cautioned the Commission against actions that could interfere with ongoing court proceedings.

Beyond ending the case against the four individuals, the AGF called for fresh investigations into alleged incidents of intimidation, assault and property destruction at the River Park Estate, reportedly involving persons acting on the instructions of one Paul Odili.

The Nigeria Police Force was further directed to ensure the safety of residents and guarantee their peaceful enjoyment of property at the estate.

Source: adomonline.com