Nigeria face tough test from Taifa Stars

Nigeria will begin its quest for a fourth Africa Cup of Nations title today as the Super Eagles begin their campaign against Tanzania at the Fez Stadium in Fez, Morocco.

Nigeria is entering the tournament after a disappointing 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign, having fallen to the Democratic Republic of the Congo in the final of the African play-offs, missing out on the FIFA Play-Off Tournament and a second consecutive World Cup.

Under head coach Éric Chelle, who took the reins in January, the Super Eagles went unbeaten in all six of their group stage World Cup qualifiers in 2025, managing four wins and one draw before a 4-1 victory over Gabon in the continental play-off semifinals. They went down to DR Congo in dramatic fashion, losing 4-3 on penalties after drawing 1-1 after extra time.

Stacked with internationally-based talent, the Super Eagles will be looking to remind the continent of its pedigree and dominance and add a fourth AFCON title to the nation’s trophy cabinet.

Making its fourth appearance at the continental showpiece, Tanzania will be looking to turn heads in its attempt to advance past the competition’s group stage for the first time.

The Taifa Stars’ home-based talent performed well on home soil at the African Nations Championship in August, reaching the quarterfinals where they fell to eventual champions Morocco.

Tanzania struggled in World Cup qualifying in 2025, managing one win in a walk-over against the Republic of the Congo along with three losses and one draw, finishing third in Group E with 10 points from eight matches.

The two sides have met once at the continental showpiece. At the 1980 AFCON, the Super Eagles opened their campaign with a 3–1 victory over the Taifa Stars in Lagos in the first meeting between the two sides.

Nigeria head coach Éric Chelle knows he and his side are expected to deliver at the tournament but is not underestimating the competition facing the Super Eagles in Group C.

“Given our history, our quality of play and the calibre of past and present players, we must deliver a great AFCON,” said Chelle.

“It’s a tough group; Tunisia have had an excellent year, Uganda are improving fast under Paul Put, Tanzania’s domestic league is competitive. We’ll have to be very serious and trust our mindset.”

Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen will be leading the Super Eagles’ front line with ruthless lethality. The striker finished the 2024/25 season as the top scorer in the Turkish Süper Lig and has managed six goals in 12 league games to start the 2025/26 campaign. The 26-year-old has registered six goal contributions in his last four games for Nigeria and is a contender to take home the tournament’s Golden Boot award.

Tanzania’s Mbwana Samatta will look to be the difference maker for the Taifa Stars today. The Tanzanian captain has rediscovered his form at Ligue 1 club Le Havre, appearing in 11 of the club’s 16 league games this season. With 19 goals in 75 caps for his nation, Samatta will look to make life hard for the Nigerian defence.

– supersport

