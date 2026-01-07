NPA CEO visits Sentuo Refinery, commends role in downstream sector

The Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Mr Godwin Kudzo Tameklo, has praised Sentuo Oil Refinery for its growing contribution to Ghana’s downstream petroleum sector, describing the facility as a key player in supporting national energy security and market stability.

Mr Tameklo made the remarks when he led a management team from the NPA on a working visit to the refinery on Monday, January 5, 2026.

The visit formed part of the Authority’s ongoing efforts to deepen regulatory engagement with industry operators while supporting sustainable growth within the petroleum value chain.

During the engagement, the NPA Chief Executive acknowledged Sentuo’s operational investments and its role in enhancing local refining capacity.

He, however, urged the refinery to further strengthen local content participation, stressing the importance of greater Ghanaian involvement across procurement, employment and service provision in line with national policy objectives.

The visit also provided an opportunity for discussions on regulatory compliance, operational challenges and areas for closer collaboration between the Authority and the refinery.

Mr Tameklo reaffirmed the NPA’s commitment to working with industry stakeholders to promote efficiency, innovation and responsible growth in the downstream petroleum sector.