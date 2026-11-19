The Member of Parliament for Cape Coast South and Deputy Majority Leader, George Kweku Ricketts-Hagan, has criticised the New Patriotic Party (NPP), questioning its ability to manage Ghana’s economy.

He argued that the party was more effective at criticising the government when in opposition than managing the country’s economy when given the opportunity.

Speaking during debate on the 2027 Budget in Parliament, Mr Ricketts-Hagan said Ghanaians should not return the NPP to power, insisting that the party lacked the understanding and experience needed to manage the economy.

“Never again should the people of Ghana bring the NPP government into power to run this country. They don’t understand the economy. They don’t know how to manage an economy,” he stated.

He added that he hoped the NPP would remain in opposition for some time to continue offering what he described as constructive criticism and learn from the current government.

Mr Ricketts-Hagan questioned the party’s criticism of the country’s economic performance, arguing that its members were now portraying the economy negatively.

He urged members of the Minority to support the passage of the 2027 Budget, saying it was intended to deliver economic growth, create jobs and improve prosperity for Ghanaians.

By: Jacob Aggrey