NR Minister tackles drug menace, development challenges

The Northern Regional Minister, Mr Ali Adolf John Mburudiba, has commended security agencies, traditional authorities, and other stakeholders for sustaining relative peace and calm in the region over the past year.

He attributed the improved security situation to strong collaboration among stakeholders and enhanced efforts to combat crime and activities that threaten public safety.

Mr Mburudiba made the remarks in Tamale on Monday at an Expanded Northern Regional Coordinating Council (NRCC) meeting, which brought together all 16 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) in the region to deliberate on development challenges and strategies ahead of 2026.

According to the Minister, while the region remains largely peaceful, the major emerging security threat is the growing abuse and trafficking of illicit drugs, particularly among the youth.

He said the menace poses serious risks to public safety, health, and the future of young people.

He expressed gratitude to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) for deploying a special police task force to the region to help combat the drug problem, describing the situation as a “cancer” that must be decisively addressed.

The task force, he said, is working closely with the Regional Police Command and is conducting random swoops at known drug hideouts, targeting drug dealers and other recalcitrant individuals involved in the illicit trade.

“These measures are aimed at reversing the growing trend of drug abuse, which often culminates in criminal activities,” the Minister stated.

Mr Mburudiba called on all MMDCEs to give their full support to the security agencies to help restore and maintain sanity, particularly within the Tamale Metropolitan Area.

“I want to assure you that we are determined to restore sanity to the region,” he said.

He also appealed to the general public to remain calm and cooperate with law enforcement agencies by providing credible information to help arrest and prosecute individuals involved in drug-related activities.

He stressed that protecting the lives of young people and safeguarding the future of society remained a shared responsibility.

On development, the Minister disclosed that the Northern Region is leading in the registration of farmer-based organisations and cooperatives under the Feed Ghana Programme.

He said a total of 93,591 individual farmers have been registered, comprising 53,693 men and 39,898 women, reflecting increasing and commendable female participation in agribusiness.

He further announced that 97 educational infrastructure projects have been awarded across the region. These include the construction of classroom blocks, dormitories, dining halls, libraries, administrative blocks, staff bungalows, and assembly halls, underscoring government’s commitment to improving teaching and learning outcomes.

Mr Mburudiba also assured residents that government remains committed to resolving the water challenges in Tamale and Yendi, noting that provisions have been made for the projects in the 2026 budget.

He urged MMDCEs to work closely with the RCC to ensure effective implementation of development projects across their respective districts.

From Yahaya Nuhu, NADAA, Tamale

🔗 Follow Ghanaian Times WhatsApp Channel today. https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q

🌍 Trusted News. Real Stories. Anytime, Anywhere.

✅ Join our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q