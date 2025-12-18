NSA warns agencies against rejecting national service personnel without notice

The National Service Authority (NSA) has cautioned user agencies across the country to stop rejecting newly posted national service personnel without officially informing them.

In a circular issued on December 17, 2025, the Authority said it has observed a growing number of cases where agencies refuse to accept personnel assigned to them for the 2025/2026 service year.

According to the NSA, the situation has led to a rise in reposting requests, creating challenges for the smooth running of the national service programme, especially as the deadline for the ongoing Regional Validation Exercise draws near.

The Authority has therefore directed that any agency that is unable to accept a deployed service person must promptly notify the individual officially.

The affected personnel are then expected to inform the NSA so that arrangements can be made for redeployment before the validation deadline.

The NSA said it is counting on the cooperation of all user agencies to ensure a smooth, orderly and transparent deployment process for the 2025/2026 service year.

The circular was signed by the Director-General of the National Service Authority, Ruth Dela Seddoh.

By: Jacob Aggrey