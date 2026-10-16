Nsawam Female Prison holds 3-Day revival to inspire spiritual renewal

The Chaplaincy Unit of the Nsawam Female Prison has organized a three-day revival aimed at fostering spiritual growth and renewal among officers and inmates.

The revival, held from October 13 to 15, 2026, was on the theme of prayer and how to pray effectively.

The sessions were led by Elder Kwame Frimpong of The Church of Pentecost, Nsawam, who served as guest minister. He delivered impactful teachings that engaged both officers and inmates throughout the programme.

The final day focused on breaking family altars, with emphasis on overcoming negative generational barriers.

The programme recorded a large turnout of officers and inmates who actively participated in all sessions.

It concluded with a special fellowship breakfast hosted by the Acting Officer-in-Charge, ADP Matilda Nyampong, which brought together senior and junior officers in a spirit of bonding and appreciation.

According to the Chaplaincy Unit, the revival achieved its dual purpose of fostering spiritual renewal among inmates and staff while strengthening companionship between senior and junior officers.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme