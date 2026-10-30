NSCS consults stakeholders on new security strategy

THE National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) is engaging key stakeholders in the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo regions to gather their views on the development of Ghana’s National Security Strategy for 2026–2030.

The three-day consultation, which began in Techiman in the Bono East Region yesterday, is providing a platform for participants to assess the implementation of the 2020–2024 National Security Strategy and identify emerging security threats that need to be addressed under the new policy framework.

Speaking at the opening of the consultation, the Deputy Director of Legal at the National Security Secretariat, Mr George Loh, said similar engagements were being held across all 16 regions to ensure that the new strategy reflected the security concerns and priorities of communities throughout the country.

He said the consultations were intended to gather regional perspectives on security threats, risks, vulnerabilities and emerging concerns, as well as obtain substantive contributions from stakeholders towards the development of a revised national security strategy.

“These engagements are intended to gather regional perspectives on the security threats, risks, vulnerabilities, and emerging concerns confronting the country, and to obtain substantive stakeholder inputs that will contribute to the preparations of a revised, forward-looking national security strategy,” he stated.

Mr Loh said security challenges had evolved beyond the conventional threats and approaches familiar in the past, adding that every Ghanaian was now an important stakeholder in the country’s security architecture.

He explained that identifying potential security risks at the regional level would enable the Council to develop practical measures to address them and strengthen national security.

He stressed that the success of the new strategy would depend largely on the contributions of stakeholders who understood the security challenges facing their communities.

Speaking on behalf of the Ahafo Regional Minister, Ms Charity Gardiner, the Chief Director of the Ahafo Regional Coordinating Council, Mr Joseph Frimpong Naayo, welcomed the initiative, describing it as an important step towards improving security in the regions.

He noted that the Ahafo Region’s mining, forestry and agricultural activities offered significant economic opportunities but could also present security challenges that required effective management.

Mr Naayo, therefore, urged participants to take the consultation seriously and offer meaningful suggestions to help address existing and emerging security threats.

FROM DANIEL DZIRASAH, GOASO

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