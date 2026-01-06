Number 12 exposé: Kwesi Nyantakyi denies claim he had president in his pocket

Former Ghana Football Association president, Kwesi Nyantakyi has rejected claims linked to the Number 12 exposé that he once stated he had the President in his pocket.

Speaking during an interview on Joy News television, Mr Nyantakyi insisted the claim was false and never came from him.

He stressed that he never made such a statement at any point and challenged journalists to produce evidence to support the allegation.

According to him, he has no power over the President and cannot do anything to him.

He explained that he had left the matter to God and believed there would be a day of judgment when everyone would present their case before the Almighty.

Mr Nyantakyi questioned why the claim had been widely accepted without proof and urged journalists to verify it properly.

He challenged the media to contact investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas and request evidence within a day to show that he ever made the statement.

He described the claim as a fabrication created to damage his image in the eyes of the public.

He noted that the allegation had spread so widely that it had become difficult to challenge it, even though it was not true.

Mr Nyantakyi maintained that the narrative was successful in portraying him negatively but insisted it was based on imagination rather than facts.

