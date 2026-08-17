Okoe Boye is a unifier and humble man, he will win NPP more seats in Greater Accra –Dr. Bawumia

Former Vice President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has described the newly elected Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the party, Dr Bernard Okoe Boye, as a unifier and humble person.

He expressed confidence that Dr Okoe Boye’s leadership would help the NPP win more parliamentary seats in the Greater Accra Region in the 2028 general election.

Dr Bawumia made the remarks at his residence at Tseaddo on August 16 2026 while congratulating the newly elected Greater Accra Regional Executives and constituency chairpersons.

“Okoe Boye is a unifier, humble and a good man i believe he is going to win us a lot of seats in the Greater Accra Region,” he said.

He noted that the party’s main objective was to win the 2028 general election, adding that the recent internal elections formed part of the preparations towards achieving that goal.

According to him, the NPP had already completed elections at the polling station, electoral area and constituency levels, followed by the regional elections.

He explained that the party’s reorganisation process would be completed with the national elections scheduled for October 3.

Dr Bawumia said the completion of the reorganisation would put the NPP in a stronger position to prepare for the 2028 election.

“The goal for all of us is to win the 2028 election. This is just a stepping stone towards winning 2028,” he noted.

He congratulated the newly elected regional executives and constituency chairpersons, saying they had worked hard throughout the internal election process.

Dr Bawumia, however, cautioned that there was still a lot of work ahead and urged the party’s members and executives to remain focused on the task of rebuilding the party and preparing it for the 2028 election.

By: Jacob Aggrey