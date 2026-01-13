Okortsoshishi, Amamole families outdoor Nii Ashittey Tetteh

The elders of Okortsoshishi and Amamole last Friday performed an outdooring and pacification rites for Nii Ashittey Tetteh, after his confinement for seven days at the Ofankor Mantse (Chiefs) Palace.

The rites, which were in conformity with the customs, traditions, and norms of the Ga Adangbe people, were to honour Nii Ashittey Tetteh for his stellar performance as an elder, head of family, and the Acting Chief of Amamole.

His confinement and pacification rites were to thank the Dantrabi River Gods at Ofankor, which were alleged to have paved the way for Nii Ashittey Tetteh and his sister to be born after several years of barrenness of their late mother.

Nii Ashittey Tetteh later in an interview said he had, since his infancy, been troubled to learn about the circumstances that led to his birth and that of his sister.

He said even though the gods may have helped him over the years to perform his duties very well, he especially felt relieved that the pacification rites were performed to thank God and appease the gods.

Nii Ashittey Tetteh further dispelled rumours that his outdooring meant he was usurping and abusing his acting chief position to install himself as the substantive chief of Amamole.

He said whenever the rightful quarters were ready to present a chief, he would abdicate as the acting chief and dutifully hand over to a qualified and appointed person.

There was merry-making, drumming, and dancing in the evening to climax the occasion.

By Francis Xah

