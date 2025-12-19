Okudzeto Ablakwa inaugurates 6 Toyota Coaster buses for Foreign Ministry staff to improve welfare, punctuality, productivity at work

The Minister of Foreign Affairs Samuel Okudzeto-Ablakwa has inaugurated six 29 seater 2025 Model Toyota buses in Accra to address staff transportation needs and improve punctuality at the workplace .

The inauguration forms part of broader institutional reforms being pursued by the Ministry to enhance working conditions and operational effectiveness, particularly at a time of heightened demands on Ghana’s foreign service.

Handing over the buses in Accra on Thursday, Mr Ablakwa said the move responded directly to concerns raised by staff during his first engagement with workers upon assuming office earlier this year, when transportation challenges dominated discussions.

He recalled that staff, particularly junior officers, spoke frankly about the daily stress of commuting to and from work, prompting his pledge to deliver staff buses within his first year to ease the burden on hardworking personnel.

The minister placed the intervention within the wider national conversation on urban transport constraints, noting that long queues, traffic congestion and peak-hour delays often leave workers exhausted and less prepared for the next working day.

“I am delighted that we have been able to lift that burden,” he said, stressing that reliable and comfortable transport was especially important for foreign service officers whose duties demand formal dressing, long hours and constant readiness.

Beyond staff welfare, Mr Ablakwa said the buses would also support protocol and logistical operations, including official events and the movement of visiting delegations, at a time of increased end-of-year engagements and international meetings.

He appealed to assigned drivers to observe all road safety regulations and uphold the image of the Ministry, while directing the Estate and General Services Bureau to enforce a strong maintenance regime to safeguard the investment.

The availability of official transport, the minister added, was expected to improve punctuality, morale and productivity, enabling staff to arrive at work earlier, better prepared and more focused on delivering results.

Ambassador Khadija Iddrisu, the Chief Director, assured that management would ensure the buses were used strictly for approved purposes and maintained under a rigorous schedule to guarantee long-term serviceability.

Madam Ninette Ivo of the Estate and General Services Bureau described the commissioning as a remarkable end to the year, recalling that the transport concerns were raised barely ten months earlier, in February 2025.

She said the buses represented an investment in staff welfare and efficiency, strengthening camaraderie through shared commutes and reinforcing a people-centred leadership approach that supports public servants to better serve Ghana.

Staff members welcomed the initiative, and pledged to act as custodians of the vehicles by ensuring cleanliness, careful use and adherence to maintenance schedules to preserve the assets for future beneficiaries across the Ministry nationwide operations and official duties going forward effectively.

BY CECILIA YADA LAGBA