Okwawu United, Nania FC, WAFA advance in 2026/27 MTN FA Cup

The Preliminary Round of the 2026/27 MTN FA Cup produced a lot of thrills, upsets and penalty shootout drama across the country from Friday, October 23 to Sunday, October 25, 2026.

This stage of the competition guarantees passage to the round of 64 which embraces sides from the Ghana Premier League (GPL).

The upsets started with the Friday games where Yapei FC stunned Real Tamale United (RTU) with a 2-1 away win.

Tamale City FC edged Wa Power Sporting Club 1-0; Kumasi King Faisal FC needed penalties to beat Pro-Sports Academy 9-8 after a goalless encounter, while Droman United FC beat Katakyie Stars FC 2-0.

Victory Club Warriors FC beat Techiman Eleven Wonders FC 2-0, Future Stars FC accounted for Citi Football Academy 1-0, while Nsuopun Fidelity FC recorded the biggest win of the day, thrashing Bhog Football Club 7-1.

Fiaseman United FC beat Bis Paradise SC 2-1, 7th Wave FC beat A5 Rences FC 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw, and Okwahu United edged Oda Kotoku Royals FC 5-4 on penalties after a goalless draw.

Fourteen matches were honoured on Saturday. Sankara Nationals beat Yelzoli FC 2-0, Adom Football Club beat Benab FC 1-0, and Bulls Football Club Zuarungu beat Bolga Soccer Masters FC 2-1.

Kalibi Sporting Club defeated Hilla Stars FC 1-0 in an interesting encounter, New Edubiase FC beat Fast Track FC 2-0 at home, K.A.C Soccer Academy FC beat FOSA FC 6-5 on penalties, and Sekondi Rospak FC thrashed Ebiemo Nzema FC 5-1.

Division One League side, True Democracy FC, beat Exulted FC 4-1 on penalties after a 1-1 draw game; Accra Elite Academy beat True Life FC 3-2 on penalties after a 2-2 draw, FC Nania beat Hakla FC 2-0, and Inter Allies FC beat Koforidua Semper Fi 4-2 on penalties.

Golden Warriors FC hammered Asenema Akuapem Wait & See SC 8-0, WAFA beat Shalom FC 3-0, and Dynamo FC-Ho beat New Way Escalate SC 4-2.

Sunday produced 15 games to wrap up the round. Sombo Freedom Stars FC beat Wa Sore Nante SC 3-1, Pac Academy FC beat Aruna Yorktown FC 3-1, Ebony FC beat Nations Football Club 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw, and Bectero Sasana FC beat Wamanafo Mighty Royals FC 1-0.

Elmina Sharks FC edged Soccer Intellectuals FC 3-2, Berekum City FC beat Liberty Stars 4-3 on penalties, Fettehman United FC beat Cape Coast Mysterious Dwarfs 2-0, Betenase United FC thrashed Genesis Essaman United 6-0, Jema Marvelous FC beat Pro Players Academy 1-0, and Sefwi All Stars FC beat Skyy FC Daboase 4-3 on penalties after a 3-3 draw.

Golden Kick FC beat Attram De Visser SC 4-3 on penalties, Accra Lions FC beat John Paintsil FC 2-0, FC Armour thrashed 4Eva Yung Hills FC 4-0, Home Stars FC beat Dzemeni Maranatha FC 5-2 on penalties, and Yadzo Oti Warriors FC beat Nukunu FC 4-2 on penalties.