Old Tafo MP warns presidency against interference in parliamentary work

The MP for Old Tafo, Vincent Assafuah, has criticised what he describes as an attempt by the President to influence the work of Parliament in the ongoing debate over the future of the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

On his facebook post in response to recent developments, Assafuah argued that those who previously claimed he did not understand the separation of powers must now reconsider their position.

He noted that the current situation shows the President trying to direct Parliamentarians on how to carry out their duties, a move he believes challenges the very principles those critics defended.

Assafuah urged the President to restrain the Deputy Attorney General, Justice Sai, following the widespread public backlash over moves linked to the possible scrapping of the OSP.

He stressed that the case currently before the court should be withdrawn, describing it as unnecessary.

He referenced Section 4 of the OSP Act, explaining that all prosecutions by the Office of the Special Prosecutor must be authorised by the Attorney General, whose powers he described as sacrosanct.

By: Jacob Aggrey