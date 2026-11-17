Less than a minute

Less than a minute

A devastating fire outbreak at Circle Railway last night destroyed multiple wooden structures, leaving one person dead.

The fire, which completely engulfed the wooden structures, raged for hours before firefighters finally brought it under control.

The fire was finally extinguished around 2am.

Tragically, one male victim lost his life in the incident, with his body burnt beyond recognition.

Despite the extensive destruction, firefighters successfully salvaged over 50 STC buses from the fire, preventing further losses.

The cause of the fire is yet to be established.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme