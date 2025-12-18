Oppong Nkrumah Hands Over Two Classroom Blocks to Akyem Anyinase and Bontodiase Presbyterian Basic Schools

The Member of Parliament for Ofoase Ayirebi Constituency, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has officially handed over two newly constructed six-unit classroom blocks to Akyem Anyinase Presbyterian Basic School and Akyem Bontodiase Presbyterian Basic School in the Eastern Region.

The projects, aimed at addressing infrastructure deficits in basic education within the constituency, provide spacious, well-ventilated classrooms designed to create a more comfortable and learner-friendly environment. The new facilities are expected to significantly improve teaching and learning outcomes, particularly for pupils who had previously studied in overcrowded and less conducive classrooms.

Education authorities believe the improved infrastructure will help reduce congestion, enhance teacher effectiveness, and boost pupils’ academic performance.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Mr. Oppong Nkrumah emphasized the central role of education in the development agenda of the constituency, noting that sustained investment in school infrastructure is crucial. “Investing in education remains a top priority because it lays the foundation for sustainable development in the constituency,” he stated.

He further encouraged teachers and pupils to fully utilize the new facilities to improve academic outcomes and instill a culture of excellence. Mr. Nkrumah, who is also the former Minister of Works and Housing, assured residents that his office would continue championing initiatives aimed at raising educational standards across the constituency.

Traditional leaders, community members, and school authorities welcomed the development, describing the projects as timely and impactful. They highlighted that the new classroom blocks would ease pressure on existing infrastructure and provide a more dignified learning environment for pupils.

Representatives of the beneficiary schools expressed gratitude to the MP for addressing long-standing infrastructure challenges, noting that the classrooms would enhance discipline, attendance, and overall academic performance. Community leaders also pledged to collaborate with school authorities to ensure proper maintenance of the facilities for long-term use.

The commissioning of the two classroom blocks adds to ongoing efforts in the constituency to improve educational infrastructure, reinforcing the push for expanded access to quality education as a driver of social and economic development.

By Times Reporter

